Sampo Oyj: Sampo Group's results for 2017 will be published on 7 February 2018

SAMPO PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 31 January 2018 at 11:00 am
Sampo Group's results for 2017 will be published on 7 February 2018
Sampo Group will publish the Full-Year Financial Report for 2017 on 7 February between 9:30 am and 10:00 am Finnish time (7:30-8:00 am UK time). The Full-Year Financial Report and Supplementary Financial Information package will be available at www.sampo.com/result (http://www.sampo.com/result).
Press conference
7 February at 12:30 pm Finnish time
Savoy (Main cabinet, 7th floor), Eteläesplanadi 14, Helsinki
Group CEO and President Kari Stadigh will give a presentation on Sampo's results for 2017. The presentation will be given in Finnish.
Conference call
7 February at 4:00 pm Finnish time (2:00 pm UK time)
+44 (0)330 336 9104, +1 323 701 0223, +46 (0)8 5033 6573 or +358 (0)9 7479 0360
Conference passcode: 774043
Group CEO and President Kari Stadigh, Group CFO Peter Johansson, CEO, If P&C Insurance Holding Ltd Torbjörn Magnusson and Head of IR and Group Communications Jarmo Salonen will attend an English-language conference call for investors and analysts.
The conference call can also be followed live at www.sampo.com/result (http://www.sampo.com/result). A recorded version will later be available at the same address.
