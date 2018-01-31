Polypipe Group is close to selling its French arm to local manufacturing group Ryb for 16.5m cash. Completion of the transaction remains subject to an employee consultation process and is expected in the first half of 2018. For the past calendar year, Polypipe France generated revenue of approximately 67.6m and underlying operating profit of approximately 1.5m. Chief executive Martin Payne said: "Polypipe France has historically operated in a competitive area of the French construction market ...

