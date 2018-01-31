Tritax Big Box REIT updated the market on its trading for the full-year to 31 December 2017 on Wednesday, confirming that it acquired 11 new 'big box' investments in 2017 with an aggregate purchase price of £435m, along with 124 acres of prime London distribution development land for a total consideration of £62.5m. The FTSE 250 company also notes its four pre-let forward funded developments, totalling 2.0 million square feet, which reached practical completion in 2017. As at 31 December, ...

