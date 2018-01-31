FTSE 250 soft drinks maker Britvic posted a 3.3% jump in first-quarter revenue on Wednesday as it highlighted uncertainty from the introduction of the soft drinks levy. Revenue rose to £337.2m, but on an organic basis excluding the acquisition of Bela Ischia, it was up a more modest 0.7%. GB revenue increased 1% as GB carbonates continued to outperform the market, with revenue in the division up 4.9% thanks to the continued success of Pepsi MAX. However, revenue in the stills unit fell 6.6%, ...

