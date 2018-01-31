Allied Market Research Unveils New Website

PORTLAND, Oregon and PUNE, India, January 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Allied Market Research's revamped website has been designed to present an utmost user-friendly experience alongside hassle-free navigation and improved functionalities. Created with an intent to delineate the brand's present outlook and forward-thinking objectives since its inception in 2013, the new website features a plethora of service offerings, including subscription models, customized & personalized market studies, report databases to name a few, as well as helps patrons stay abreast of its evolving strategies to achieve strong growth, drive innovation, and focus on sustainability.

As Allied has always believed in taking feedbacks and suggestions seriously-be it for its content or even its user interface, a new website was developed with a cleaner, uncluttered interface, visually appealing graphics, enhanced functionalities, and new features, which include the Knowledge Tree Subscription Model and Report Store. The refreshed look of its website was released for public on the 25th of January, 2018. Knowledge Tree Subscription Model is a proprietary, cloud-based platform that offers real-time access to its myriad data studies on more than 10,000 niche industries across 11 industry verticals including healthcare, chemicals, manufacturing, ICT and media, and more. It is a cost-effective initiative to provide online access to all the reports published under one domain at a nominal cost. This service revolves around the idea of eliminating the need to stockpile reports, and obtaining cross-domain information for related industries by paying a marginal cost. Furthermore, Allied's Report Store is a one-of-a-kind online repository of more than 1200 published reports on niche markets and 6000 upcoming publications. It is a one-stop place to access the latest publications, upcoming publications, company profiles, and press releases pertaining to market studies, rather than fishing around for such contents within the website.

In addition, it has released a new corporate logo, which marks a significant manifestation of its progress in the business intelligence industry. The new logo appears to resemble a call-to-action (CTA) icon, which reflects its practice of offering 24/7 support for any requirement from clients. Also braced in the CTA button-like iconic mark are bright hues and accents of horizontal yellow, orange, and red strips, which mimic charts, graphs, and other graphical data that it uses to represent its data. Created by its in-house designers, the new visual identity epitomizes the company as a modern and evolving firm by portraying its strengths and values additions, which make it the preferred research partner in the industry.

"We are really excited about our new website launch, and the feature-laden offerings that we have for our clients, investors, and partners across the globe," said Veenit Ranjan, COO of Allied Market Research. He added, "We believe that the Ver. 2.0 of our website will improve interaction with our clients, ensure a hassle-free experience to our users, and increase associations for a symbiotic growth."

Allied will update its new website regularly with new market studies, corporate milestones, press releases, analyst reviews, and events. Patrons are requested to sign up on the website by visiting http://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/contact-us to experience the difference.

About the company:

Allied Market Research is a global market research and business consulting firm based out of Portland, USA. It provides quantitative research on more than 10,000 high growth markets through premium research reports and business intelligence solutions. Also, it caters to more than 60% of the global Fortune 500 companies, renowned consultants, and SMEs for benchmarking services, conducting consult studies, preparing go-to-market (GTM) strategies, and assisting in strategic business decisions. It has 600 full-time market research experts and SMEs who use critically detailed analysis tools and data models to understand target markets, and put possible challenges in to perspective to develop customized solutions. Moreover, it flagship 360-degree data triangulation model ensures accuracy of the data provided in its reports.

Allied Market Research strives to help more than 2000 companies this year with their revenue-oriented decisions and strategic management goals. It has collaborated with over 450 industry experts & consultants, 80 paid data sources, and 65 industry honchos and key opinion leaders to validate its data and track niche markets to analyze industry trends & most important customers, offer competitive landscape, and conduct market sizing and forecasting services. Its prolific range of data triangulation methodology, proprietary market estimation models, primary & secondary data mining strategies, and seamless access to leading corporate publications help provide infallible market sizing and forecasts to ensure that companies can take critical revenue-related decisions with confidence, and stay ahead of the curve.



