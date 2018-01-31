

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks rebounded on Wednesday as investors cheered encouraging earnings updates and looked ahead to Eurozone inflation data for clues to future shifts in the ECB's monetary policy.



The benchmark DAX was up 41 points or 0.31 percent at 13,239 in opening deals after losing 1 percent in the previous session.



Chipmaker Infineon Technologies gave up early gains to trade on a flat note after its first-quarter net income grew 27 percent from last year.



Engineering group Siemens gained 0.6 percent. The company affirmed its FY18 outlook after reporting a 14 percent decline in quarterly industrial profit.



Sartorius shares climbed 4 percent. The laboratory and pharmaceutical equipment provider reported an 8.6 percent increase in fiscal 2017 net profit.



In economic releases, Germany's jobless rate fell slightly in December to adjusted 3.6 percent from 3.7 percent in November, official data showed. On an unadjusted basis, the unemployment rate rose to 3.5 percent from 3.4 percent a month ago.



Another report showed that German retail sales fell 1.9 percent year-on-year in December, in contrast to November's 4.3 percent increase. This was the biggest fall since November 2014, when sales declined 2.1 percent.



