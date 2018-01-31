Box Inc., a leader in cloud content management, today announced that Surrey Heath Borough Council is moving its workforce to Box. Surrey Heath is a local government authority in Camberley UK, which oversees over 35,000 residential properties in the district.

"As a local authority, we are driven to provide secure, top-tier services to the Borough," said James Rutter, Surrey Heath Digital Development Manager. "We are a progressive IT team, and our previous content platform did not suit our agile aspirations. Box was the natural solution to better manage our content, and it is now a core part of our long-term strategy. With Box, we spend less time servicing databases, and more time with our users."

"Surrey Heath is a respected, forward-thinking Borough that is setting a new standard for local government IT," said David Benjamin, Box senior vice president and general manager of EMEA. "We are thrilled that by using Box, it will reduce time spent on repetitive tasks and allow employees to focus on more important functions such as delivering essential services to the residents of Surrey Heath."

Since its initial deployment in 2016, Surrey Heath has expanded its use of Box to:

Collaborate on content between internal departments and external partners using Box Notes and the O365 Integration

Utilize Box Capture for community enforcement, including uploading photos and body-cam footage from enforcement officers in the field

Migrate historic, primarily non-digital data from 1970-2005 into Box in order to make documents more available to the public on request

Mitigate duplication and loss of work through document version control on Box

Provide robust security especially for sensitive information with encryption and audit logs

"In terms of local government technology, Box has become a cornerstone of what we do," said Rutter. "In a changing world of data protection and regulation such as GDPR, we have to be increasingly savvy, particularly around security. Box is a key component of preparing Surrey Heath for those changes."

To learn more about how Surrey Heath is using Box, click here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jT86-eSAw1k.

