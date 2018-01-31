

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's jobless rate fell to the lowest level in more than five years in December, figures from the statistical office Istat showed Wednesday.



The unemployment rate fell to 10.8 percent from 10.9 percent in November. This was the lowest since August 2012, when it stood at 10.6 percent.



In the same period of 2016, the unemployment rate was 11.8 percent.



The number of unemployed decreased by 1.7 percent on month to 2.79 million in December.



The unemployment rate among youth aged between 15 and 24 decreased to 32.2 percent from 32.4 percent a month ago. The rate was the lowest since January 2012.



