London stocks were steady in early trade on Wednesday following heavy losses in the previous session, as investors eyed the latest policy announcement from the Federal Reserve, amid weakness in the housebuilder sector and a profit warning from outsourcer Capita. At 0825 GMT, the FTSE 100 was flat at 7,585.19, while the pound was down 0.1% against the euro at 1.1398 but up 0.3% against the dollar at 1.4186. Market participants were mulling over a consumer sentiment survey released overnight. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...