Joules posted a jump in interim profit and revenue on Wednesday on the back of growth in retail and wholesale, as the fashion retailer said it now expects profit for the full year to be "slightly ahead" of analysts' expectations. In a trading update for the 26 weeks to 26 November 2017, the group said statutory pre-tax profit was up 22.8% to £8.3m, while underlying pre-tax profit rose 24.3% to £9.3m, on revenue of £96.2m, up 18.2% on the same period a year ago. Retail revenue was up 16.2% in ...

