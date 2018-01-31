Wizz Air reported record quarterly profit after the budget airline carried more passengers and sold more add-on services. Underlying profit for the three months to the end of December rose 3.6% to 14m as passenger numbers rose 24.3% to 7.1m, the company said in a trading update. Ticket revenue in the third quarter jumped 26.1% to 241.7m and sales of ancillary services such as priority boarding increased 21.3% to 181.1m. Pre-tax profit fell 56% to 14.6m, mainly due to exceptional financial income ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...