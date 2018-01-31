

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 5.00 am ET Wednesday, Eurostat is scheduled to release Eurozone inflation and unemployment data. Inflation is forecast to rise to 1 percent in January from 0.9 percent in December.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major rivals. While the euro rose against the pound, it held steady against the rest of major rivals.



The euro was worth 1.2443 against the greenback, 135.27 against the yen, 1.1598 against the franc and 0.8799 against the pound as of 4:55 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX