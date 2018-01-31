Outokumpu Oyj Stock exchange release January 31, 2018 at 12.05 pm EET



Outokumpu publishes historical financial information for 2016 and 2017 according to the new reporting structure, which was first announced on November 14, 2017. As of the first quarter of 2018, there are four operating segments - Europe, Americas, Long Products and Ferrochrome. Previously, Ferrochrome operations were part of the Europe business area.



Business Area key figures by quarters Sales EUR I/16 II/16 III/16 IV/16 2016 I/17 II/17 III/17 IV/17 2017 million -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ----------- Europe 953 922 905 986 3,767 1,121 1,081 986 976 4,164 total of which 24 24 25 20 93 18 24 25 19 85 intra-gro up Americas 301 311 372 342 1,325 416 409 376 345 1,546 total of which 4 5 10 2 21 9 10 4 11 33 intra-gro up Long 100 133 119 134 487 173 160 109 149 591 Products total of which 27 38 40 48 153 56 43 32 55 186 intra-gro up Ferrochrom 98 89 88 95 371 198 149 110 152 610 e total of which 74 65 66 64 269 138 121 95 129 483 intra-gro up Other 134 131 159 144 567 141 121 125 121 507 operation s total of which 70 74 84 61 289 72 64 68 64 268 intra-gro up -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ----------- Group 1,386 1,379 1,419 1,506 5,690 1,757 1,659 1,482 1,465 6,363 total sales EBITDA EUR I/16 II/16 III/16 IV/16 2016 I/17 II/17 III/17 IV/17 2017 million -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ----------- Europe 48 33 91 97 270 168 129 69 37 404 Americas -12 -6 12 1 -6 29 27 -34 -0 21 Long -4 -2 2 23 18 9 7 -2 3 16 Products Ferrochrom 24 11 22 23 80 97 48 16 56 217 e Other -10 26 -8 -15 -6 6 -2 14 -13 5 operation s and intra-gro up items -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ----------- Group 46 62 119 128 355 309 209 62 82 663 total EBITDA Adjusted EBITDA EUR I/16 II/16 III/16 IV/16 2016 I/17 II/17 III/17 IV/17 2017 million -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ----------- Europe 56 63 87 90 295 168 129 69 37 404 Americas -37 -3 12 1 -27 29 27 -34 -0 21 Long -4 -1 2 2 -1 9 7 -2 3 16 Products Ferrochrom 24 11 22 23 80 97 48 16 56 217 e Other -10 -4 -7 -17 -38 -9 -11 7 -13 -27 operation s and intra-gro up items -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ----------- Group 29 66 116 98 309 294 199 56 82 631 total adjusted EBITDA Adjustments to EBITDA and EBIT EUR I/16 II/16 III/16 IV/16 2016 I/17 II/17 III/17 IV/17 2017 million -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ----------- Europe -8 -29 4 7 -26 - - - - - Americas 25 -3 -0 - 21 - - - - - Long - -1 - 20 19 - - - - - Products Ferrochrom - -0 - - -0 - - - - - e Other - 30 -1 3 32 15 9 7 - 31 operation s and intra-gro up items -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ----------- Group 17 -3 2 31 47 15 9 7 - 31 total adjustmen ts EBIT EUR I/16 II/16 III/16 IV/16 2016 I/17 II/17 III/17 IV/17 2017 milli on -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ----------- Europe 14 1 36 66 117 137 98 38 7 281 Americ -26 -19 -2 -13 -60 15 14 -47 -13 -31 as Long -6 -4 -0 21 11 7 5 -4 2 10 Produ cts Ferroc 17 4 15 12 47 89 41 9 48 187 hrome Other -11 25 -9 -17 -13 4 -3 12 -15 -2 opera tions and intra -group items -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ----------- Group -12 6 40 69 103 252 154 9 30 445 total EBIT Adjust ed EBIT EUR I/16 II/16 III/16 IV/16 2016 I/17 II/17 III/17 IV/17 2017 milli on -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ----------- Europe 22 30 32 58 143 137 98 38 7 281 Americ -50 -16 -1 -13 -81 15 14 -47 -13 -31 as Long -6 -3 -0 1 -8 7 5 -4 2 10 Produ cts Ferroc 17 4 15 12 48 89 41 9 48 187 hrome Other -11 -6 -8 -20 -45 -11 -13 6 -15 -33 opera tions and intra -group items -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ----------- Group -29 9 38 38 57 238 145 2 30 414 total adjus ted EBIT Depreciation and amortization EUR I/16 II/16 III/16 IV/16 2016 I/17 II/17 III/17 IV/17 2017 milli on -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ----------- Europe -34 -33 -32 -31 -130 -31 -31 -31 -30 -123 Americ -13 -13 -13 -14 -54 -13 -13 -13 -12 -52 as Long -2 -2 -2 -2 -7 -2 -2 -2 -1 -7 Produ cts Ferroc -7 -7 -7 -7 -29 -7 -7 -7 -7 -29 hrome Other -1 -1 -1 -3 -7 -2 -2 -2 -2 -6 opera tions -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ----------- Group -58 -56 -56 -56 -226 -55 -54 -54 -53 -216 total depre ciatio n and amort izatio n Capita l expen diture EUR I/16 II/16 III/16 IV/16 2016 I/17 II/17 III/17 IV/17 2017 milli on -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ----------- Europe 22 16 23 19 81 7 8 15 40 70 Americ 0 2 5 10 17 1 6 4 7 18 as Long 0 1 2 5 8 3 1 2 1 8 Produ cts Ferroc 3 7 5 6 20 3 5 8 18 34 hrome Other 6 2 8 20 37 5 11 11 18 44 opera tions -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ----------- Group 32 28 43 61 164 19 31 40 84 174 total capit al expen diture Operat ing capit al EUR I/16 II/16 III/16 IV/16 2016 I/17 II/17 III/17 IV/17 2017 milli on -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ----------- Europe 1,991 1,905 1,838 1,808 1,808 1,893 1,905 1,927 1,848 1,848 Americ 1,211 1,178 1,175 1,127 1,127 1,245 1,139 1,049 1,072 1,072 as Long 136 132 139 139 139 165 167 152 113 113 Produ cts Ferroc 648 641 629 617 617 666 656 627 648 648 hrome Other -19 38 19 -57 -57 -35 -13 -49 -36 -36 opera tions and intra -group items -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ----------- Group 3,967 3,893 3,799 3,635 3,635 3,934 3,854 3,705 3,645 3,645 total opera ting capit al



