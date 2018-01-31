London Finance & Investment Group Plc - Directorate Change

Date: 31st January 2018

On behalf of: London Finance & Investment Group P.L.C.



LONDON FINANCE & INVESTMENT GROUP P.L.C.

Directorate Change

London Finance & Investment Group P.L.C. (LSE: LFI, JSE: LNF) is pleased to announce that Warwick Marshall will be joining the Board with immediate effect.

Warwick Hugh Marshall, aged 47, is the son of David Marshall, the Company's Chairman.

Warwick was raised and schooled in South Africa, and trained as an accountant in London after completing National Service in South Africa. He established the trading division of the Monteagle Group in 1996 initially trading in retailer branded fast moving consumer goods, and subsequently diversifying into metals, minerals and logistics. This profitable division of the Monteagle Group now turns over in excess of US$350 million annually. He has extensive investment experience in his private capacity and he now resides in Zug, Switzerland.

John Maxwell, chairman of the Company's Nominations Committee, said "We welcome Warwick to the Board. His substantial business experience will assist in the assessment of the performance of investments and will complement the skills and experience of existing board members.'

United Kingdom

31st January 2018

The Company confirms there are no further disclosures to be made under rule 9.6.13 of the Listing Rules.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014.

The directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.



For further information, please contact:

London Finance & Investment Group P.L.C.: 020 7796 9060

(David Marshall/Edward Beale)

Johannesburg Sponsor:

Sasfin Capital (a member of the Sasfin group)