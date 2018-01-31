

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French shares inched higher on Wednesday as investors looked ahead to Eurozone inflation data for clues to future shifts in the ECB's monetary policy.



Meanwhile, the Federal Reserve's latest two-day monetary policy meeting concludes later today and some economists expect the central bank to raise its economic assessment at Fed Chair Janet Yellen's final meeting.



The benchmark CAC 40 was up 10 points or 0.17 percent at 5,482.88 in opening deals after declining 0.9 percent on Tuesday.



In economic releases, French inflation increased in January on higher services and energy cost, the provisional estimate from the statistical office Insee showed.



Consumer price inflation rose to 1.4 percent from 1.2 percent in the previous month. The rate was expected to remain at 1.2 percent.



