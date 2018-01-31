COMMERZBANK AG - Post-stab EFSF dual Taps due 2023 + 2040

Post-stabilisation notice

31 January 2018

European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF)

0.125 % EUR 2,000,000,000 Tap due 2023

1.45 %EUR 2,500,000,000 Tap due 2040

Off the issuer's guaranteed Debt Issuance Programme

Commerzbank (contact: Daniela Olt-Farrelly; telephone: +49 69 13623492) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer: European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF) Guarantor (if any): Unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by the Guarantors, on a several basis as specified in the Deeds of Guarantee ISIN: 2023 EU000A1G0D39

2040 EU000A1G0D05 Aggregate nominal amount: EUR 2,000,000,000

EUR 2,500,000,000 Description: 0.125 % senior, unsecured Notes due 2023

1.45 % senior, unsecured Notes due 2040 Stabilising Coordinator:

Stabilisation Managers: Commerzbank

Goldman Sachs

NatWest Markets

