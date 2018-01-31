sprite-preloader
COMMERZBANK AG - Post-stab EFSF dual Taps due 2023 + 2040

Post-stabilisation notice

31 January 2018

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF)

0.125 % EUR 2,000,000,000 Tap due 2023

1.45 %EUR 2,500,000,000 Tap due 2040

Off the issuer's guaranteed Debt Issuance Programme

Post-Stabilisation Notice

Commerzbank (contact: Daniela Olt-Farrelly; telephone: +49 69 13623492) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer:European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF)
Guarantor (if any):Unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by the Guarantors, on a several basis as specified in the Deeds of Guarantee
ISIN:2023 EU000A1G0D39
2040 EU000A1G0D05
Aggregate nominal amount:EUR 2,000,000,000
EUR 2,500,000,000
Description:0.125 % senior, unsecured Notes due 2023
1.45 % senior, unsecured Notes due 2040
Stabilising Coordinator:
Stabilisation Managers:		Commerzbank
Goldman Sachs
NatWest Markets

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into theUnited States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.


© 2018 PR Newswire