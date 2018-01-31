

TEL AVIV (dpa-AFX) - Check Point Software Technologies Ltd (CHKP) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that rose compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line rose to $259.22 million, or $1.58 per share. This was higher than $247.20 million, or $1.46 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.50 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 4.0% to $506.01 million. This was up from $486.71 million last year.



Check Point Software Technologies Ltd earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $259.22 Mln. vs. $247.20 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 4.9% -EPS (Q4): $1.58 vs. $1.46 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 8.2% -Analysts Estimate: $1.50 -Revenue (Q4): $506.01 Mln vs. $486.71 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 4.0%



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX