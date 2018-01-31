Popular Exhibition Space Showcases How Mobile Products and Services are Creating a Better Future; Includes Immersive Experiences from Cisco IoT, Huawei Wireless X Labs, KT Corporation, Sierra Wireless and Turkcell/Lifecell Ventures.

The GSMA Innovation City will be at Mobile World Congress 2018 once more, offering visitors with an opportunity to discover how mobile products and services are helping to create a better future for citizens and businesses around the world. The interactive exhibition space, which welcomed over 30,000 visitors last year and is one of the key attractions at Mobile World Congress, covers the latest innovations in mobile from artificial intelligence (AI) to 5G through a range of hands-on, experiential demonstrations that illustrate how mobile impacts virtually every aspect of our lives in sectors such as transport, health, agriculture, industry, home and retail.

"From chatbots to 5G, the GSMA Innovation City includes the very latest developments and innovations in this fast-moving industry and frames them in a consumer context via immersive, interactive demonstrations," said Michael O'Hara, Chief Marketing Officer, GSMA. "One of the most popular destinations at Mobile World Congress, the City is a one-stop shop for the latest developments in our industry and we encourage all attendees to visit this year's showcase."

At the heart of the event and next to the Conference Village in Hall 4 in Fira Gran Via, the City is supported by leading brands including Cisco IoT, Huawei Wireless X Labs, KT Corporation, Sierra Wireless and Turkcell/Lifecell Ventures as well the GSMA's key programmes and initiatives including Future Networks, Identity, Internet of Things, and Mobile for Development. The City will also include examples of the GSMA's work supporting the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Showcasing a Range of New Experiences

The Innovation City will showcase an array of interactive product and service demonstrations including:

CISCO IOT

Cisco IoT will enable visitors to experience firsthand how businesses globally are using the Cisco IoT Data Control platform to maximise the value of their IoT data. Visitors will get to see how Cisco IoT solutions can enable them to connect, extract, compute and move their IoT data to deliver the best business outcomes. Attendees will:

See how Departments of Transportation are using the Cisco Kinetic IoT data platform to connect their roadways and act upon data in real time at the edge in order to save lives

Learn how businesses across the globe are utilizing Cisco's IoT device connectivity management platform Cisco Jasper Control Center to monitor and automatically reduce water waste to help combat drought conditions

Experience how NB-IoT connectivity management is enabling smart lighting solutions that help keep citizens safer while making smart cities more efficient

Get live, on-demand demos of the entire Cisco IoT solution set, and learn how Cisco enables the IoT ecosystem globally

TURKCELL/LIFECELL VENTURES

Experience how Turkcell/Lifecell Ventures takes the communication and entertainment experience to the next level by offering a wide array of services like BiP, fizy, Tv+, lifebox designed exclusively for today's digital lifestyle

See how Turkcell/Lifecell Ventures is using LPWA NB-IoT networks to support smart agriculture

Learn how Turkcell/Lifecell Ventures uses their big data analytics tools to respond instantly to humanitarian crises with smart city simulations

HUAWEI WIRELESS X LABS

Huawei will demonstrate its innovative mobile applications jointly developed by its Wireless X Labs and vertical partners with highlights including:

Moon Landing Cloud Virtual Reality: Enter the 'Lunar Lander' and experience a moon landing via a wireless Virtual Reality headset

Flying Car Connected Drone: See the future of transport with a flying connected drone

Wireless Factory: Participate in a real manufacturing scenario constructed by Huawei and Denso

KT CORPORATION

KT Corporation, one of Korea's leading telecommunication service providers, will showcase its 5G network service for the first time ever. They will also demonstrate their first commercial 5G technologies and allow guests to experience futuristic 5G-based experiences including virtual reality, mixed reality and the connected car.

SIERRA WIRELESS

Sierra Wireless is empowering customers to reimagine their future in a connected world. Their demonstrations in the Innovation City will allow visitors to experience examples of how the IoT is creating a better future in all facets of life, including:

Worker safety with an LPWA-connected work boot,

Agriculture with a smart solution to optimize yields and better serve growing population needs over the long term,

Security and energy efficiency with a solar-powered drone designed for long-endurance flights and monitoring remote locations, and

A connected washing machine showing how connectivity helps laundry service providers transform their customer experience.

GSMA INDUSTRY PROGRAMMES

The GSMA will also include a number of exhibits and experiences highlighting its key industry programmes, allowing attendees to:

Experience how licensed Low Power Wide Area networks (LTE-M NB-IoT) are transforming everyday life across cities, businesses, communities and citizens around the world

Learn how Mobile Connect is supporting cross-border identify verification compatible with the European Union e-Identification and Trust Services (eIDAS) regulation

Test out your boxing skills on the IoT Punch Bag, which measures the power of your shots and transmits the data in real-time via a live Mobile IoT network

See how the SmartThings Tracker tracks everyday objects from cars and laptop bags to pets in real-time on Mobile IoT Networks

Visit the GSMA Mobile for Development programme's Humanitarian Innovation Showcase to see cutting-edge hardware demonstrations alongside 360-degree interactive content and learn how mobile services are impacting lives in humanitarian contexts

See how cities are using the IoT to measure air quality using new sensors and big data analytics to improve the health prospects and quality of life for citizens

Experience how 5G networks will transform critical communications for the emergency services

See how operators, aggregators and brands are using RCS A2P messaging services to engage directly with customers using chatbots and AI with real-life demos from some of the world's biggest brands

Score a goal at the Innovation City football pitch and experience the power of 5G latency through remote robotic technologies that mimic your movements and hit targets to have a chance of winning a top prize

See how FC Barcelona is using IoT big data and Mobile IoT technologies to improve the safety and efficiency of their stadium for fans and visitors

See how 5G is enabling remote experiences and engage in an intergalactic virtual reality battle showcasing cloud gaming services

See how Mobile Connect is supporting paramedics with secure access to patient medical records in emergency situations

Learn how mobile is impacting all 17 of the SDGs and connecting everyone and everything to a better future. Experience the CaseForChange journey in immersive 360 video and discover how big data is being used for social good.

Visit the Innovation City in Hall 4, Fira Gran Via

The GSMA Innovation City is located in Hall 4, Stand 4A30, 4A5 and 4A15in Fira Gran Via and will be open during Mobile World Congress exhibition hours from Monday, 26 February to 1 March from 8:00 am to 7:00 pm. GSMA Members are invited to visit the exclusive Members Lounge for networking and cocktails daily from 4:00 pm. The GSMA Innovation City is open to all attendees with all pass types.

Get Involved at Mobile World Congress 2018

For more information on Mobile World Congress 2018, including how to attend, exhibit or sponsor, visit www.mobileworldcongress.com. Follow developments and updates on Mobile World Congress on Twitter @GSMA using MWC18, on our LinkedIn Mobile World Congress page www.linkedin.com/company/gsma-mobile-world-congress or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/mobileworldcongress/.

The Mobile World Congress is the cornerstone of the Mobile World Capital, which will be hosted in Barcelona through 2023. The Mobile World Capital encompasses programmes and activities that span the entire year and will benefit not only the citizens of Barcelona, Catalonia and Spain, but also the worldwide mobile industry. For more information on the Mobile World Capital, visit www.mobileworldcapital.com.

