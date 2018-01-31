Global Engineered T-Cells Market Expected to Reach $2,124 Million, by 2023 - Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, Oregon and PUNE, India, January 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Engineered T-Cells Market by Type, Application and End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023," the global engineered T cells market was valued at $146 million in 2016, and is projected to reach $2,124 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 46.5% from 2017 to 2023.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20140911/647229 )



Engineered T cells are also known as specifically modified T cells, which are designed for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, primary immune deficiencies, and cancer. Upon delivery, engineered T cells enable reduction of toxicities and inhibit antigen escape (inability of immune system to respond to an infectious agent). The engineered T cells assist immune system to overcome the immunosuppressive tumor microenvironments and target cancer cells for effective treatment.

Request Sample Report at:https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/4538

Increase in global prevalence of cancer and surge in demand for innovative biopharmaceutical therapies is projected to drive the growth of the engineered T cells market. In addition, advantages offered by engineered T cells therapies such as targeted action and less side effects are expected to boost the demand for engineered T cells in future.

Chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) modified T cells segment is projected to dominate the market during the analysis period, due to surge in utilization of chimeric antigen receptor T cells in research facilities.

By application, lung cancer garnered the highest market share in 2016, and expected to dominate during the analysis period, owing to increase in incidence of lung cancer and high utilization of engineered T cells for the treatment of lung cancer.

Hospitals have the extensive use of engineered T cells, hence, it held the highest market value in 2016, and is expected to lead the market during the analysis period.

For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/4538

KEY FINDINGS OF THE STUDY

Chimeric antigen receptor modified T Cells segment accounted for more than five-ninths share of the global engineered T cells market in 2016.

T cells receptor (TCR) segment is expected to grow at a highest CAGR.

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest rate during the analysis period, followed by Europe .

is anticipated to grow at the highest rate during the analysis period, followed by . China and India are the major market shareholders in Asia-Pacific .

Geographically, North America dominated the market, accounting for approximately half of the overall market in 2016. This can be attributed to various factors such as presence of leading biotech companies and modern research facilities in the region. Furthermore, Asia-Pacific is projected to register the highest growth due to surge in number of biopharmaceutical companies and increase in acceptance of modern cancer treatments.

The major players profiled operating in the global engineered T cells market are Autolus Limited, Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Cells Medica, Elli Lilly and Company, Gilead Sciences, Inc., Juno Therapeutics, Novartis AG, Oxford Biomedica, Pfizer Inc., and Precision Bioscience.

Ask for discount before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/get-discount/4538

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

Dhananjay Potle

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1âŸ¨855âŸ©550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com



Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com