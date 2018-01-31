

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. shares were marginally higher on Wednesday even as Capital Group shares plunged more than a third after the government contractor issued a profit warning for 2018.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 5 points or 0.07 percent at 7,592.39 in opening deals after falling as much as 1.1 percent in the previous session.



Dairy Crest Group rallied 3.7 percent. The dairy products company kept its full-year outlook after reporting revenue for the nine months ended 31 December 2017 that was well ahead of last year.



Centamin gained 0.3 percent after the gold miner said it would pay out its entire cash flow generated in 2017 via a final dividend.



Embattled outsourcing group Capita plummeted 43 percent after warning on profits, announcing a rights issue and suspending dividend.



BP Plc slid 0.2 percent after announcing two exploration discoveries in the North Sea.



Royal Bank of Scotland shed 0.8 percent after the Financial Conduct Authority agreed to publish the full confidential report it commissioned on how the bank treated small businesses.



