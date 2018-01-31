Outokumpu Oyj Stock exchange release January 31, 2018 at 12.30 pm EET



Outokumpu's Board of Directors has approved the share rewards from Outokumpu's share-based incentive programs - Performance Share Plan and Restricted Share Pool.



The Board of Directors has now confirmed that altogether 428,012 shares will be delivered to the participants of these plans. 415,873 shares will be delivered based on the results of the Performance Share Plan's plan period 2015-2017 and 12,139 in the Restricted Share Pool's plan period 2015-2017 by the end of April 2018.



Outokumpu will use its treasury shares for the reward payments, which means that the total number of shares of the company will not change.



More information on share-based plans, their earnings criteria and other terms is available at www.outokumpu.com/en/investors/governance/remuneration/Share-based-incentive-pro grams/.



