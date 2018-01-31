Due to the provision on age in the articles of association of Ringkjøbing Landbobank A/S, chairman of the board of directors for 16 years, timber merchant Jens Lykke Kjeldsen must retire from the bank's shareholders' committee and from the board of directors in connection with the annual general meeting, to be held Wednesday, 28 February 2018.



The bank's board of directors has today elected its officers as follows after the annual general meeting's closing:



-- Chairman of the board: Martin Krogh Pedersen -- Deputy chairman of the board: Jens Møller Nielsen



Martin Krogh Pedersen, born 1967, lives in Ringkøbing and is CEO and co-owner of K.P. Holding A/S, which owns the industrial group K.P. Komponenter. He has been a member of the bank's shareholders' committee since 2010, a member of the board of directors since 2011 and deputy chairman of the board of directors since 2013.



Jens Møller Nielsen, born 1956, lives in Ringkøbing and is general manager of the agricultural consulting business Vestjysk Landboforening. He has been a member of the bank's shareholders' committee since 2001 and of the board of directors since 2015. He was chairman of the bank's shareholders' committee from 2006 to 2015.



The bank's shareholders' committee will hold an election to the board of directors at a meeting of the committee on 25 April 2018 to bring the number of board members back up to nine.



