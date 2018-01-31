Heat Treating Market Size Worth $122.34 Billion by 2025 | CAGR: 3.5%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, January 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The globalheat treating marketsize is expected to reach USD 122.34 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., exhibiting a 3.5% CAGR during the forecast period. Increasing penetration of metal treatment services in automotive, aerospace, construction, energy, and metalworking applications is expected to act as a key market driver over the forecast period.

Steel is a key material used in the metal heat treatment industry. Increasing use of steel in construction and machining applications is projected to positively impact segment growth over the forecast years. Other metals commonly used include aluminum, iron, copper, and nickel. Aluminum is expected to witness significant growth on account of increasing penetration of the metal in aerospace and automotive industries.

The most commonly used processes for heat treatment include hardening and tempering, case hardening, and annealing. Case hardening is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period due to growing popularity of carburizing, nitrding, and carbonitriding for surface hardening in metalworking and machining applications.

Automotive emerged as the dominant application segment in terms of market share in 2016. However, aerospace is expected to witness highest growth during the next eight years on account of a rapidly-growing aerospace industry in emerging economies worldwide. Companies in the domain including Bluewater Thermal Solutions; Bodycote Heat Treatments Ltd.; Summitglow Ltd.; Ajax Tocco International; and Metcor Inc. are involved in furnace manufacturing, treatment services, and surface treatment facilities.

Further Key Findings From the Report Suggest:

Grand View Research has segmented the global heat treating market on the basis of material, process, equipment, application, and region:

Heat Treating Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Steel Cast iron Others

Heat Treating Process Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Hardening & tempering Case hardening Annealing Normalizing Others

Heat Treating Equipment Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Fuel-fired furnace Electrically heated furnace Others

Heat Treating Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Automotive Aerospace Metalworking Machine Construction Others

Heat Treating Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) North America U.S. Europe Germany U.K. Asia Pacific China India Japan Central & South America Brazil Middle East & Africa South Africa



