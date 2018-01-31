Capital for Colleagues plc - Total Voting Rights

Capital for Colleagues plc / EPIC: CFCP / Market: NEX / Sector: Investment

31 January 2018

CAPITAL FOR COLLEAGUES PLC

('Capital for Colleagues' or the 'Company')

Total Voting Rights

In accordance with the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules, Capital for Colleagues, the investment vehicle focused on opportunities in the Employee Owned Business ('EOB') sector, announces that the Company has 15,417,837 ordinary shares of 40p each in issue, each share carrying the right to one vote. The Company does not hold any ordinary shares in treasury.

The total number of voting rights in the Company is therefore 15,417,837.

The above figure of 15,417,837 should be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The Directors of the Company are responsible for the contents of this announcement.

www.capitalforcolleagues.com

CAPITAL FOR COLLEAGUES PLC

Richard Bailey, Chairman

John Eckersley, Chief Executive 0161 464 3260 PETERHOUSE CORPORATE FINANCE LIMITED

Mark Anwyl

Duncan Vasey 020 7469 0930

Capital for Colleagues

Capital for Colleagues is an investment company focused on the UK EOB sector. The Company has a proven management team, with a wide network of contacts and affiliates, as well as established access to investment opportunities, enabling the Company to execute its strategy and capitalise on EOB-focused investment opportunities.

The Company's joint venture, Castlefield Corporate Advisory Partners, educates and assists companies which are looking to launch employee ownership schemes, advising them, amongst other things, on how to secure investment and achieve their objectives.