Newgen to Showcase RPA Capabilities at TINtech London Market 2018

Newgen Software, a global provider of Business Process Management (BPM), Enterprise Content Management (ECM) and Customer Communication Management (CCM), today announced its participation as robotics stream facilitator at TINtech London Market 2018, to be held at The Grand Connaught Rooms, Holborn, London on 6th February, 2018.

Newgen experts will be chairing a stream on Robotic Process Automation (RPA) at the event from 11:15 to 13:00 hrs. Visit stall #11 to know how insurance firms leverage CCM, RPA, iBPS (Intelligent Business Process Management Suite) and Case Management to devise and deploy an effective digital strategy that builds competitive advantage. Attendees will gain insights on developing capabilities to leverage automation in complex global organisations and overcoming the practical challenges of automation.

"An amalgamation of automation and digitization can help insurers reduce massive workloads by bringing the next level of speed, agility, accuracy and transparency into systems and processes across lines of business. It has the potential to bring them to a point, where robots trigger actions and workflow and allow them to adopt future innovations more quickly," said Diwakar Nigam, MD and Chairman, Newgen Software.

Newgen's Insurance Solution ensures end-to-end automation of insurance life cycle from lead generation to policy servicing and claims processing on a single platform. The solution also adapts to unique insurance products requirements with embedded rules engine. It allows insurance firms get a better visibility and control of processes leading to increased productivity and improved compliance. The CCM feature allows commercial and specialty insurers to provide on-demand communication and document generation for their customers.

Newgen iBPS RPA allows insurance firms to create, deploy, manage and monitor robotic agents to automate mundane processes allowing employees to give better attention to business aspects and end-customers, providing them with a strong tool for digital transformation.

The Insurance Network is a one-day conference held annually for the UK insurance sector with a strategy forum for business networking, knowledge sharing and benchmarking.

