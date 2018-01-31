

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The euro area unemployment rate held steady at the lowest level in 8 years in December, Eurostat reported Wednesday.



The jobless rate remained stable at seasonally adjusted 8.7 percent, the lowest since January 2009.



The number of unemployed totaled 14.137 million in December, down by 134,000 from November. On a yearly basis, unemployment declined by 1.536 million.



The youth unemployment rate declined to 17.9 percent from 18.1 percent in November.



In EU28, the unemployment rate was 7.3 percent in December, stable compared to November. This was the lowest rate registered in the region since October 2008.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX