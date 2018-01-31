

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Shares of Ericsson (ERIC) were losing around 9 percent in the morning trading in Stockholm after the Swedish telecom equipment maker reported a sharply wider net loss in its fourth quarter with write down charges and lower sales. Further, the company maintained its dividend.



Separately, Ericsson said it has concluded the review of strategic opportunities for its Media business - Media Solutions and Red Bee Media. Ericsson has partnered with One Equity Partners, a private equity firm with deep expertise in media and telecom investments, to further develop Media Solutions.



Ericsson said that the company and One Equity Partners will form an independent company and will develop the business in line with its new business plan. Ericsson will retain 49 percent of the shares in the company. The terms of the transaction are confidential.



Media Solutions employees and contractors, as well as specified assets and liabilities, will transfer to the new company upon closing, which is expected in the third-quarter 2018. The divestment will not result in significant restructuring charges, the company noted.



Meanwhile, Ericsson will continue to develop Red Bee Media as an independent and focused media services business.



For the fourth quarter, Ericsson's net loss attributable to stockholders of the parent company was 18.85 billion Swedish kronor, compared to a loss of 1.60 billion kronor in the prior year. Loss per share was 5.68 kronor, compared to a loss of 0.48 krona last year.



As expected, the latest results included write-down of assets of 14.5 billion kronor. In addition, provisions and customer project adjustments amounted to 3.2 billion kronor and restructuring charges amounted to 2.4 billion kronor, down from 4.6 billion kronor a year ago.



On a non-IFRS basis, loss per share was 1.19 kronor compared to profit of 0.62 krona a year ago.



Operating loss was 19.8 billion kronor, compared to a loss of 0.3 billion kronor in the prior year. Adjusted operating income declined to 0.4 billion kronor from 4.4 billion kronor due to lower sales and higher R&D expenses.



Gross margin declined to 21 percent from 26.1 percent last year. Adjusted gross margin improved to 29.9 percent from 29.4 percent a year ago, with improved gross margin in Networks, partly offset by lower gross margin in Digital Services.



Fourth-quarter sales decreased 12 percent to 57.2 billion kronor from 65.2 billion kronor last year. Sales adjusted for comparable units and currency decreased by 7 percent partly due to lower LTE sales in Mainland China.



The Board will propose to maintain dividend at 1.00 kronor per share to the AGM. The Annual General Meeting of shareholders will be held on March 28, 2018.



In Stockholm, Ericsson shares were trading at 50.60 kronor, down 9.16 percent.



