EXCHANGE NOTICE 31 JANUARY 2018 SHARES



COMBINATION OF LEMMINKÄINEN CORPORATION AND YIT CORPORATION



Lemminkäinen Corporation will be combined to YIT Corporation through a statutory absorption merger under the Finnish Companies Act. The shares of Lemminkäinen Corporation will be listed for the last time on Wednesday, 31 January 2018.*



*) Presuming that the merger is recorded into the Trade Register on February 1, 2018.



Basic information on Lemminkäinen Corporation:



Trading code: LEM1S ISIN code: FI0009900336 Orderbook id: 24298 Last listing day: 31 January 2018



Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260



TIEDOTE 31.1.2018 OSAKKEET



LEMMINKÄINEN OYJ:N JA YIT OYJ:N YHDISTYMINEN



Lemminkäinen Oyj sulautuu YIT Oyj:hin osakeyhtiölain mukaisella absorptiosulautumisella. Lemminkäinen Oyj:n osakkeet ovat viimeisen kerran listalla keskiviikkona 31.1.2018*.



*) Edellyttäen, että sulautuminen merkitään kaupparekisteriin 1.2.2018.



Lemminkäinen Oyj:n perustiedot:



Kaupankäyntitunnus: LEM1S ISIN-koodi: FI0009900336 id: 24298 Viimeinen listauspäivä: 31.1.2018



Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260