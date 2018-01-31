EXCHANGE NOTICE, 31 JANUARY 2018 SHARES



YIT OYJ: SHARES GIVEN AS MERGER CONSIDERATION



A total of 83 876 431 shares of YIT Corporation given as merger consideration will be traded on the Nasdaq Helsinki together with the old shares as of 1 February 2018, presuming that the merger between Lemminkäinen Corporation and YIT Corporation is recorded into the Trade Register on February 1, 2018.



Identifiers of YIT Corporation's share as of 1 February 2018*:



Trading code: YIT ISIN code: FI0009800643 Orderbook id: 24397 Number of shares: 211 099 853



*) The change of company's trading code from YTY1V to YIT will be valid in the Nasdaq Helsinki's INET trading system as of 1 February 2018.



Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260



TIEDOTE, 31.1.2018 OSAKKEET



YIT OYJ: SULAUTUMISVASTIKKEENA ANNETUT OSAKKEET



Sulautumisvastikkeena annetut YIT Oyj:n yhteensä 83.876.431 osaketta ovat kaupankäynnin kohteena yhdessä vanhojen osakkeiden kanssa 1.2.2018 alkaen edellyttäen, että Lemminkäinen Oyj:n sulautuminen YIT Oyj:hin merkitään kaupparekisteriin 1.2.2018.



YIT Oyj:n osakkeen perustiedot 1.2.2018 alkaen*:



Kaupankäyntitunnus: YIT ISIN-koodi: FI0009800643 id: 24397 Osakemäärä: 211.099.853



*) YIT Oyj:n kaupankäyntitunnuksen muutos YTY1V:stä YIT:ksi tulee voimaan Nasdaq Helsingin INET-kaupankäyntijärjestelmässä 1.2.2018 alkaen.



Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260