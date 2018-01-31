EXCHANGE NOTICE 31 JANUARY 2018 SHARES



CHANGE IN MARKET CAP SEGMENT FOR YIT CORPORATION



YIT Corporation (ticker: YIT) will be moved from the Mid Cap segment on Nasdaq Helsinki to the Large Cap segment, as per February 1, 2018.



Segment revisions are usually conducted in the beginning of the year, but due to the merger of YIT and Lemminkäinen, the market cap of the combined YIT Corporation increases substantially. Therefore the transfer to the Large Cap segment is performed now.



Short name: YIT New Segment: Large ISIN code: FI0009800643 Orderbook ID: 24397



About the segments: The segment Large Cap includes companies whose shares have a market value of 1 billion euro or more. The segment Mid Cap includes companies whose shares have a market value between 150 million euro and 1 billion euro, and the segment Small Cap includes companies whose shares have a market value of less than 150 million euro. According to the market cap classification rules for the Nasdaq Nordic exchanges, the company will be transferred to another market capitalization segment between the review periods if the market value of the company changes substantially due to an increase or decrease of its market capitalization and it is likely that the change in the market value is not of temporary nature. Such transfer will be valid from the date of registration of the change.



For further information concerning this exchange notice please call Global Listing Services, telephone +358 9 6166 7287 or Market Research, telephone + 46 8 405 60 00.



Nasdaq Helsinki Global Listing Services Market Research



TIEDOTE 31.1.2018 OSAKKEET



MUUTOS MARKKINA-ARVOLUOKITUKSESSA: YIT OYJ



YIT Oyj (kaupankäyntitunnus: YIT) siirretään Nasdaq Helsingin Keskisuurten yhtiöiden markkina-arvoluokasta Suurten yhtiöiden markkina-arvoluokkaan 1.2.2018. Markkina-arvoluokituksien tarkastelut toteutetaan yleensä vuodenvaihteessa, mutta YIT:n ja Lemminkäisen yhdistyminen on vaikuttanut merkittävästi yhtiön markkina-arvoon. Tämän vuoksi siirto Suurten yhtiöiden luokkaan tehdään nyt.



Kaupankäyntitunnus: YIT Uusi markkina-arvoluokka: Suuret yhtiöt ISIN code: FI0009800643 Orderbook ID: 24397



Markkina-arvoryhmään Suuret yhtiöt (Large Cap) kuuluvat yhtiöt, joiden markkina-arvo on vähintään miljardi euroa. Markkina-arvoryhmään Keskisuuret yhtiöt (Mid Cap) kuuluvat yhtiöt, joiden markkina-arvo on vähintään 150 miljoonaa euroa, mutta alle miljardi euroa. Markkina-arvoryhmään Pienet yhtiöt (Small Cap) kuuluvat yhtiöt, joiden markkina-arvo on alle 150 miljoonaa euroa. Nasdaqin pohjoismaisten pörssien markkina-arvoluokitussääntöjen mukaan yhtiö siirretään toiseen markkina-arvoluokkaan vuositarkastelun välillä, mikäli yhtiön markkina-arvo laskee tai nousee merkittävästi ja muutos markkina-arvossa ei ole luonteeltaan väliaikainen. Tällainen siirto on voimassa muutoksen rekisteröintipäivästä lähtien.



Lisätietoja antavat Global Listing Services, puhelin: (09) 6166 7287 tai Market Research, puhelin: + 46 8 405 60 00.



Nasdaq Helsinki Oy Global Listing Services Market Research