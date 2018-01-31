Aktia Bank plc Other information disclosed according to the rules of the Exchange 31/01/2018 at 1.00 p.m.



The Shareholders' Nomination Board has decided to present the following proposition to the Annual General Meeting of Aktia Bank Plc scheduled for 10 April 2018:



The number of Board members is proposed to be seven, i.e. one less than the present eight members.



The Shareholders' Nomination Board proposes that the present members of the Board of Directors, Christina Dahlblom, Stefan Damlin, Catharina Stackelberg-Hammarén, Lasse Svens and Arja Talma, all having given their consent , be re-elected for a term continuing up until the end of the next Annual General Meeting.



The Board members Sten Eklundh and Kjell Hedman as well as the Chairman of the Board Dag Wallgren have informed that they are not available for re-election as members of the Board of Directors of Aktia Bank Plc.



The Shareholders' Nomination Board proposes that



-- eMBA Maria Jerhamre Engström, with her consent, be elected to new member of the Board of Directors for the same as stated above. Maria Jerhamre Engström, (b. 1969, Swedish citizen) has held several executive positions in banking, insurance and IT, the latest as CIO at the Länsförsäkringar Alliance and before that positions at SkandiaBanken,



and



-- M. Sc. (Econ.) Johannes Schulman, with his consent, be elected to new member of the Board of Directors for the same term as stated above. Johannes Schulman (b. 1970, Finnish citizen) is partner and Managing Director of Miltton Markets and he has earlier held several executive positions in the FIM Group, such as member of the Board of Directors and Managing Director, and before that positions at Deutsche Bank.



The Shareholders' Nomination Board proposes that the fees for the members of the Board of Directors remain the same.



The proposals of the Shareholders' Nomination Board will be included in the summons to the Annual General Meeting and is available on the company's website at www.aktia.com.



Chairman of the Shareholders' Nomination Board of Aktia Bank Plc is Håkan Mattlin (appointed by Stiftelsen Tre Smeder), members are Carl Pettersson (appointed by the Pension Insurance Company Veritas), Magnus Bargum (appointed by The Society of Swedish Literature in Finland), Lars Hammarén (appointed by Oy Hammarén & Co Ab) and Peter Boström (appointed by the Åbo Akademi University Endowment). Dag Wallgren, chairman of the Board of Directors of Aktia Bank Plc acts as expert at meetings.



For more information, please contact: Chairman of the Shareholders' Nomination Board Håkan Mattlin, tel.+358 50 045 9059 General Counsel Mia Bengts, tel. +358 10 247 6348



