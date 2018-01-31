EXCHANGE NOTICE 31 JANUARY 2018 BONDS



CHANGE OF ISSUER AND TRADING CODE: COMBINATION OF LEMMINKÄINEN CORPORATION AND YIT CORPORATION



The issuer of bond (FI4000100508) issued by Lemminkäinen Corporation will be changed to YIT Corporation due to merger between Lemminkäinen Corporation and YIT Corporation. The change will be valid in the Nasdaq Helsinki's Genium INET trading system as of February 1, 2018.* At the same time the trading code of the bond (FI4000100508) will be changed from LEMM06072019 to YIT06072019.



Updated identifiers as of 1 February 2018:



Issuer name: YIT Oyj Trading code: YIT06072019 ISIN code: FI4000100508



*) Presuming that the merger is recorded into the Trade Register on February 1, 2018.



Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260



TIEDOTE 31.1.2018 LAINAT



LIIKKEESEENLASKIJAN JA KAUPANKÄYNTITUNNUKSEN MUUTOS: LEMMINKÄINEN OYJ:N JA YIT OYJ:N YHDISTYMINEN



Lemminkäinen Oyj:n liikkeeseenlaskeman joukkovelkakirjalainan (FI4000100508) liikkeeseenlaskija vaihtuu YIT Oyj:ksi johtuen Lemminkäinen Oyj:n sulautumisesta YIT Oyj:hin. Muutos tulee voimaan Nasdaq Helsingin Genium INET-kaupankäyntijärjestelmässä 1.2.2018 alkaen.* Samalla tulee voimaan yhtiön liikkeeseenlaskeman joukkovelkakirjalainan (FI4000100508) kaupankäyntitunnuksen muutos tunnuksesta LEMM06072019 tunnukseksi YIT06072019.



Uudet perustiedot 1.2.2018 alkaen:



Liikkeeseenlaskijan nimi: YIT Oyj Kaupankäyntitunnus: YIT06072019 ISIN-koodi: FI4000100508



*) Edellyttäen, että sulautuminen merkitään kaupparekisteriin 1.2.2018.



Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260