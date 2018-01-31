

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European shares were marginally higher on Wednesday as investors digested mixed earnings and economic releases and looked ahead to the outcome of the Federal Reserve's latest two-day monetary policy meeting concluding later in the day.



Some economists expect the central bank to raise its economic assessment at Fed Chair Janet Yellen's final meeting.



In economic releases, Eurozone inflation slowed as expected in January, flash data from Eurostat revealed. Inflation came in at 1.3 percent, in line with expectations, but weaker than December's 1.4 percent.



The Eurozone jobless rate held steady at almost 9-year low of 8.7 percent in December, while Germany's unemployment extended its decline at the start of the year.



German retail sales fell 1.9 percent year-on-year in December, in contrast to November's 4.3 percent increase. French consumer inflation increased to 1.4 percent in January on higher services and energy cost.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index was marginally higher at 396.29 in opening deals after declining 0.9 percent the previous day.



Sweden's SEB rallied 2 percent after raising its full-year dividend.



Home appliance manufacturer Electrolux soared 6.3 percent after announcing plans to close its St. Cloud facility.



Dairy Crest Group shares jumped 3.7 percent. The British dairy products company kept its full-year outlook after reporting revenue for the nine months ended 31 December 2017 that was well ahead of last year.



Banco Santander gained half a percent even as the Spanish banking group reported a 4 percent fall in fourth-quarter net profit, hurt by impairments in its U.S. unit.



H&M Group shares tumbled 7.2 percent. The Swedish fashion giant reported a drop in fourth-quarter sales and profit following a bout of heavy price cutting and reduced footfall to its stores.



Telecom equipment maker Ericsson fell almost 8 percent on reporting a worse than expected loss for the fourth quarter.



Lonza lost 3 percent. The Swiss drug ingredients maker issued a cautious outlook for 2018 after posting strong organic sales growth and higher margins for fiscal 2017.



Steelmaker Arcelor Mittal declined 2 percent despite the company reporting higher annual core profits and resuming dividend payments.



Embattled outsourcing group Capita plummeted 43 percent after warning on profits, announcing a rights issue and suspending dividend.



