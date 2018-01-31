Centamin's annual profit fell as revenue decreased and costs rose at the miner that operates Egypt's only gold mine. Pre-tax profit for the year to the end of December dropped 16% to $224.1m (£158m). Revenue slipped to $675.5m from $687.4m as cost of sales rose to $414.3m from $389.3m. Centamin said revenue benefited from a slight increase in the price of gold but that this was offset by a fall in gold sales. Cost increases included higher fuel and chemical reagent charges and capital expenses ...

