The government is looking to crack down on property developers, including greater use of compulsory purchase powers and potentially removing planning permission if land is not developed in time. Housing secretary Sajid Javid said the Government wanted to adopt a more "muscular" approach towards developers, nimbys and landowners to drive up the supply of new homes. "We've got a housing crisis," Javid told The Times. "We've got no time for anyone who is just anti development for the sake of it. ...

