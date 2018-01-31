Marks & Spencer announced plans on Wednesday to close another eight stores in a move that will affect 468 jobs. The stores set for closure are Andover, Basildon, Bridlington, Denton, Falmouth, Fareham, Keighley and Stockport. Staff will now enter a period of consultation and M&S said that all colleagues affected would be redeployed or offered redeployment at other stores before redundancy is considered. The retailer also confirmed the closure of stores in Birkenhead, Bournemouth, Durham, ...

