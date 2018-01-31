German unemployment hit a fresh record low in January, according to figures released by Destatis on Wednesday. The unemployment rate fell to 5.4% from 5.5% in December, beating expectations for it to remain unchanged and marking the lowest level since reunification. Meanwhile, jobless claims declined by 25,000 following a revised 30,000 fall in December and versus expectations for a small drop of 17,000. Claus Vistesen, chief eurozone economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, said: "The robust trend ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...