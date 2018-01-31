

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Greece's retail sales declined for the third straight month in December, preliminary figures from the Hellenic Statistical Authority showed Thursday.



Retail trade turnover dropped 1.7 percent year-over-year in December, which was worse than the 0.7 percent fall in October.



Except automotive fuel, retail sales declined 2.6 percent over the year after a 1.7 percent decrease in the prior month.



Sales of food products slipped 6.5 percent, while those of non-food products, except automotive fuel rose by 2.2 percent.



Retail sales volume fell at a faster pace of 2.9 percent yearly in November, following a 1.0 percent drop in October.



On a monthly basis, retail trade turnover declined 0.9 percent from October, when it edged up by 0.2 percent.



