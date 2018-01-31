CooperSurgical's New Strategic Partnership to Improve Patient Outcomes in ART

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, January 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The University Hospital Brussels (UZ Brussel) Centre for Reproductive Medicine (CRG) and CooperSurgical fertility companies have formed a new strategic partnership, that aims to improve outcomes for couples and individuals who wish to become pregnant.

The five-year partnership will help advance the quality of reproductive and fertility medicine and practice through artificial reproductive technologies (ART) and genetics training programs.

Starting in March 2018, a training schedule of ten courses will be made available for ART and Women's Health professionals, from embryologists to gynecologists and obstetricians.

State of the art training

Internationally renowned experts will lead sessions within a clinical setting, where participants can experience and receive instruction on new techniques, procedures and clinical considerations, and be a part of open discussions with their peers.

The training courses will be validated and accredited by CooperSurgical International and the Vrije Universiteit Brussel (VUB), from which attendees can collect Continual Professional Development (CPD) and Continuing Medical Education (CME) points through certificates of attendance.

Collaboration with research leaders

The partnership will also help fund research and development projects that lead to new solutions, devices, treatments and processes being trialed at CRG.The data collected from these projects will be shared to help inform future research, developments and patient treatment projects.

"We see multiple benefits coming from this partnership allowing us to further extend our training activities in this field of expertise, to ensure the ongoing development of fertility specialists across the globe. Allowing clinicians and researchers to practice and perform hands-on clinical and laboratory aspects, and practices of assisted reproductive technologies and surgery, will provide them with the skills, experience and precision needed to increase success rates, benefiting patients," said UZ Brussel Chief Executive Officer Professor Dr Marc Noppen.

"This new training facility will also guide our approach to reproductive medicine and future research, as this collaboration gives us the opportunity to work closely with a leader in the industry that specializes in medical devices, media, and genetics."

David T Hansen, Managing Director of ORIGIO and President of CooperSurgical International said; "UZ Brussel clinicians and researchers are among the global pioneers of our industry and, for many years, we have collaborated on scientific studies. Their input has been crucial in the development of some of our key products.

"We are now looking forward to strengthening this partnership as part of our ongoing commitment to offering training and education within our industry.It's our shared aim to discover new processes and treatments that will ultimately lead to improved outcomes in clinics across the world."

About CooperSurgical fertility companies and CooperGenomics

CooperSurgical fertility companies are leaders in delivering innovative Assisted Reproductive Technology solutions that enhance the work of ART professionals to the benefit of families.

CooperGenomics' expert scientists pioneered preimplantation genetic testing and continue to innovate and advance the field through cutting-edge research and services. They offer a complete suite of reproductive genetic tests and services designed to improve fertility outcomes and empower families.

As part of the CooperSurgical International group, CooperSurgical fertility companies and CooperGenomics are comprised of global leaders in IVF and reproductive genetics.

Their experience working with embryologists in laboratories across the globe, and offering a portfolio of products for the entire ART process, means they can help meet the exacting needs of ART clinics. Working in this way helps achieve consistent results and increases the likelihood of success.

About Centre for Reproductive Medicine, UZ Brussel and Vrije Universiteit Brussel

The Centre for Reproductive Medicine (CRG for the Dutch-language name Centrum voor Reproductieve Geneeskunde) opened its doors in UZ Brussel in 1983. This Centre, specialized in reproductive medicine, played a pioneering role and it continues to open new paths in the development and implementation of assisted reproduction techniques.

It owes its success to ceaseless scientific research. More than 35 years later, it has by far exceeded the 50,000 babies born to parents who have undergone treatment at the CRG. Close to 33% of patients attending the CRG come from abroad, and the centre also accounts for more than 25% of in-vitro fertilization carried out in Belgium. For years, it has achieved distinctly higher pregnancy probabilities than the national average. It owes its success to highly specialized medical practices, which are in-line with the strictest international quality standards (ISO 15224 and ISO 15189). Its cooperation with the Centre for Genetic Medicine also places it at the forefront of pre-implantation genetic diagnosis and screening in Europe.

The Universitair Ziekenhuis Brussel (University Hospital Brussels) on the Brussels Health Campus in Jette stands for quality medical care. It offers both basic care, as well as innovative, high-tech healthcare solutions at the regional, national and international level at an affordable cost. The hospital's clinical excellence, scientific commitment and human-centric tuition ensure the highest degree of competence in many fields. The 3,800 plus multilingual employees (doctors, nurses, paramedics, ICT techs, etc.) are driven by the patient's quality of life. People are given care in a respectful way, regardless of origin, language or religion.

The Vrije Universiteit Brussel is a dynamic and modern university with two parkland campuses in the Brussels Capital Region: the main campus in Etterbeek is home to seven faculties. The medical campus and the University Hospital which incorporates the Centre for Reproductive Medicine is located in the north of Brussels at the Brussels Health Campus.