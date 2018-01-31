

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that gained ground compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line totaled $1.13 billion, or $2.79 per share. This was up from $0.96 billion, or $2.41 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.66 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 22.2% to $6.05 billion. This was up from $4.95 billion last year.



Thermo Fisher Scientific earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $1.13 Bln. vs. $0.96 Bln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 17.7% -EPS (Q4): $2.79 vs. $2.41 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 15.8% -Analysts Estimate: $2.66 -Revenue (Q4): $6.05 Bln vs. $4.95 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 22.2%



