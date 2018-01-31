Camali Clinic, Dubai and Abu Dhabi, UAE Announces a Collaboration With the Tavistock and Portman NHS Foundation Trust, London, UK to Bring World Renowned Senior Management Leadership and Mental Health Training Courses to UAE and the Region

DUBAI, UAE, January 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Camali Clinic Child and Adult Mental Health ("Camali"), based in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, UAE today announces a collaboration with the world renowned Tavistock and Portman NHS Foundation Trust ("Tavistock"), London, UK to bring the Tavistock's popular and award-winning training courses to the UAE and the region.

For almost 100 years, the Tavistock has embodied a distinctive way of thinking about and understanding mental distress, mental health and emotional wellbeing.Working with children, families and adults, their approach brings together psychoanalytic, psychodynamic and systemic theory and other approaches.

Starting in 2018, the courses offered will include bespoke programmes for professionals in senior leadership and management positions as well as general courses on multidisciplinary practice suitable for clinicians, counsellors, teachers, social workers and nurses working with children and families.

Omar Mehanna, Co-Founder of Camali, said: "Such a collaboration with the world renowned Tavistock and Portman NHS Trust is a privilege and represents another important milestone for Camali in fulfilling our vision of establishing a centre of excellence providing holistic and reflective mental health clinical and training services in the region."

Brian Rock, Director of Education and Training and Dean of Postgraduate Studies, said: "Development is at the heart of everything we do so education and training is at our core. Our mission today remains true to our founding mission: 'to help, to understand more and to teach our work.' Accordingly, our approach to all our education and training is interwoven with the clinical enterprise. Most of our educators are experts in their clinical domain. We trust that this will enable participants with further development of capabilities that will equip them to make a thoughtful and impactful contribution to their work in health, mental health, social care, education and criminal justice."

About the Tavistock and Portman NHS Foundation Trust

The Tavistock and Portman NHS Foundation Trust is a specialist mental health trust with a focus on training and education alongside a full range of mental health services and psychological therapies for children and their families, young people and adults. The Trust is committed to improving mental health and emotional wellbeing, believing that high quality mental health services should be available for all who need them. The Trust's contribution is distinctive in the importance we attach to social experience at all stages of people's lives, and our focus on psychological and developmental approaches to the promotion of health and the prevention and treatment of mental ill health. In addition to clinical and training provision the Trust is engaged in research and consultancy aimed at improving knowledge and practice and supporting innovation

About Camali Clinic:

Camali Clinic is a consultant led, multidisciplinary mental health service for child and adults suffering from emotional, behavioural, learning or relationship difficulties including Anxiety and Mood Disorders, Attention Deficit and Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD), Autism Spectrum Disorders (ASD), Bipolar Disorder, Depression, Eating Disorders, Executive Functioning, Learning Difficulties, Obsessive Compulsive Disorder, Psychosomatic Disorders, Psychotic Disorders, Self-Harm, Sensory Processing, Speech and Language Difficulties and Stress Related Problems as well Relationship/Couple difficulties. Committed to high quality care, it follows international guidelines and is a member of the Quality Network for Community CAMHS (QNCC), an initiative of the Royal College of Psychiatrists' London, Centre for Quality Improvement.Camali is based in Dubai Healthcare City and in Abu Dhabi, in collaboration with Healthplus

