Doriemus PLC - Withdrawal from NEX Exchange Growth Market

31 January 2018

Doriemus Plc

(Doriemus or Company)

Withdrawal from NEX Exchange Growth Market

The Company is currently dual listed on both the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) (being its primary listing) operated by ASX Limited and the NEX Exchange Growth Market (NEX) with CHESS Depositary Interests (over underlying ordinary shares in the Company) (CDIs) quoted on ASX and its ordinary shares traded on NEX.

Doriemus would like to update the market that today, it has submitted a request to NEX that its ordinary shares be withdrawn from trading on NEX, with such withdrawal to take effect as of market close on 1 March 2018 (Withdrawal Date).

The Company was admitted to the Official List of ASX on 29 December 2017. The Company notes that since its admission to the ASX, there has been sufficient liquidity alone on ASX to justify the withdrawal of its securities from NEX. The trading volumes on NEX have been similar to those of the ASX over recent days and weeks, however, the Company, being a small-cap company with a current market capitalisation of approximately £5.8m, does not believe the costs in maintaining a dual listing is justified at this time.

The ASX is a Qualifying Market under the NEX Exchange Growth Market Rules for Issuers and therefore there is no requirement for Shareholders to vote on a resolution to withdraw the Company's ordinary shares from NEX.

Converting Shares tradable on the NEX Exchange to CDIs tradable on the ASX

If holders of ordinary shares wish to convert their ordinary shares to CDls to settle trades on ASX, they can do so by contacting the Company's UK Share Registry, Computershare Investor Services PLC (Computershare UK), on +44 (0)370 889 3129 during 9.00 a.m. to 5.00 p.m. on any London business day. Holders of ordinary shares will, in summary, be asked to undertake one of the following processes:

a. Where ordinary shares are held in certificated form, a paper form, titled "UK-AUS CDI Issuance', will be issued and will need to be completed and returned by post to Computershare along with the relevant original share certificates, representing the ordinary shares to be transferred to CHESS Depositary Nominee Pty Limited (CDN) to enable the issuance of CDIs to occur.

b. Where ordinary shares are held in uncertificated form (that is through CREST), an online form will need to be issued and a corresponding CREST stock withdrawal transaction completed within the CREST system.

In both cases, where valid instructions have been received, the ordinary shares will be transferred to CDN and CDIs will be issued to the specified CHESS or issuer sponsored account in Australia by the Company's Australian Registry, Computershare Investor Services Pty Limited (Computershare AU). It is expected that this process will be completed within 24 hours, provided that Computershare UK is in receipt of a duly completed and valid removal request instruction. However, no guarantee can be given about the time required for this conversion to take place. Once the securities are held in CDI form they will be freely tradable on the ASX.

The Company's Registry will not charge certificated holder of ordinary shares for this service. However, a fee will be payable by market participants holding ordinary shares through CREST in accordance with Computershare UK's standard tariff.

Full information on converting ordinary shares can be found at the following link: www.doriemus.co.uk/TradingShares

For avoidance of any doubt, the Company will continue to be listed on ASX, with CDIs (over underlying ordinary shares in the Company) quoted on ASX.

CONTACTS:

For further information on this update or the Company generally, please visit our website at

www.doriemus.co.uk or contact:

Investors / Shareholders

Doriemus Plc

www.doriemus.co.uk

UK Contacts:

David Lenigas (Executive Chairman) +44 (0) 20 74400640

Don Strang (Executive Director)

Australia Contacts:

Julia Beckett +61 (0) 8 6245 2500

Email: julia@everestcorp.com.au

UK Advisors:

Peterhouse Corporate Finance Limited +44 (0) 20 7469 0930

Guy Miller

Fungai Ndoro