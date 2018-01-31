

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Anthem, Inc. (ANTM) released earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from last year.



The company said its earnings dropped to $338.8 million, or $1.29 per share. This was down from $473.2 million, or $1.76 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.27 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 4.5% to $22.68 billion. This was up from $21.71 billion last year.



Anthem, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $338.8 Mln. vs. $473.2 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -28.4% -EPS (Q4): $1.29 vs. $1.76 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -26.7% -Analysts Estimate: $1.27 -Revenue (Q4): $22.68 Bln vs. $21.71 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 4.5%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $15.00 Full year revenue guidance: $90.5 - $91.5 Bln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX