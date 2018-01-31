

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD) released earnings for its fourth quarter that increased compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line totaled $774.0 million, or $0.36 per share. This was up from $658.8 million, or $0.31 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.35 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 30.1% to $8.43 billion. This was up from $6.48 billion last year.



Enterprise Products Partners LP earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $774.0 Mln. vs. $658.8 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 17.5% -EPS (Q4): $0.36 vs. $0.31 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 16.1% -Analysts Estimate: $0.35 -Revenue (Q4): $8.43 Bln vs. $6.48 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 30.1%



