CAR-T Cell Therapy For Multiple Myeloma Disease and Pipeline Summary

This report consists of a comprehensive executive presentation detailing the disease background, epidemiology of the disease, current therapies and treatment options, and novel immunotherapies with a focus on CAR-T. Also included is a summary and analysis of published and registered ongoing CAR-T clinical studies detailing the phases, targets under investigation, study status and summary of study protocols (patient numbers, dosing, study objectives). Key significant data available to date is discussed in further detail.

US estimates for multiple myeloma incidence in 2017 are >30,000 new cases diagnosed and approximately 12,500 deaths. The age adjusted incidence in the US is ~ 4 per 100,000 and, in the UK the value is ~9 per 100,000. The worldwide incidence of multiple myeloma was >114,000 new cases in 2012.



Despite significant improvements in treatments including the use of immunomodulatory drugs (e.g. lenalidomide, pomalidomide) and proteasome inhibitors (e.g. bortezomib, carfilzomib, ixazomib) in the first line setting, and the recent approvals for histone deacetylase inhibitors (e.g. panobinostat) and monoclonal antibodies (daratumumab and elotuzumab), most patients eventually relapse or are refractory and the management of the disease remains challenging.



Novel immunotherapeutic approaches in the treatment of multiple myeloma include checkpoint inhibitors, monoclonal antibodies, vaccines and adoptive T-cell therapies. Chimeric Antigen Receptor (CAR-T) approaches are also being investigated by several companies including Novartis, Kite/Gilead, Juno Therapeutics/Celgene, Bluebird therapeutics/Celgene, Legend Biotech/J&J as well as several companies in early stage clinical investigations (Autolus, Poseida Therapeutics, Celyad).



Autolus Ltd

Bluebird Bio

Celgene

Celyad

Chinese PLA General Hospital

Fred Hutch

Gilead

J&J Autolus

Juno Therapeutics, Inc.

Kite

Legend Biotech

MSKCC

Nanjing Legend Biotech Co.

National Cancer Institute

Novartis

Poseida Therapeutics

U. Penn

1. Executive Summary



2. Multiple Myeloma - Disease Background and Risk Factors



3. Multiple Myeloma - Diagnosis, Symptoms, Staging and Prognosis



4. Multiple Myeloma - Epidemiology



5. Multiple Myeloma - Treatment and Unmet Need



6. Novel Treatments for Multiple Myeloma - Immunotherapy Approaches



