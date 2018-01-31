

INDIANAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - Eli Lilly And Co. (LLY) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that climbed compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line totaled $1.21 billion, or $1.14 per share. This was up from $1.01 billion, or $0.95 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.07 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 6.9% to $6.16 billion. This was up from $5.76 billion last year.



Eli Lilly And Co. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $1.21 Bln. vs. $1.01 Bln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 19.8% -EPS (Q4): $1.14 vs. $0.95 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 20.0% -Analysts Estimate: $1.07 -Revenue (Q4): $6.16 Bln vs. $5.76 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 6.9%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.81 to $4.91 Full year revenue guidance: $23.0 to $23.5 Bln



