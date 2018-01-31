DNA Sequencing Market, 2022

DUBLIN, Jan. 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The global DNA sequencing market to grow at a CAGR of 20.93% during the period 2018-2022.

Global DNA Sequencing Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is growth of the bioinformatics tools that make DNA sequencing easy. DNA sequencing manufacturers are making measures to increase the affordability and executability of DNA sequencing. Due to this, the next generation sequencing market is witnessing the development of cost-effective and time-effective advanced products. The introduction of cost-effective and easy to handle sequencing bioinformatics DNA sequencing tools will further contribute to the market growth.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the all-inclusive cost structure of sequencing products. Manufacturers developed an all-inclusive cost approach, that includes the cost of components, direct costs, and indirect costs. This all-inclusive cost structure explains the cost structure to end-users and funding agencies. Also, this cost approach reduces the volume of sequencing and increase the volume of data. Detailed cost-related data decreases the cost of sequencing and that increases the amount of genome data for better research. Consequently, detailed cost structure is driving the demand for DNA sequencing in the next generation sequencing market.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is Difficulties in clinical interpretations and inadequate reimbursements. Challenges related to clinical samples can affect the growth of the market. A single exome sample can contain up to 20,000 variants, whereas a whole-genome sample will generally have more than three million. Hence, a patient may have to undergo several genetic tests before the disease-causing mutation is identified. This can become expensive and inconvenient for the patient.

Key vendors

BGI

F. Hoffmann-La Roche

Illumina

Pacific Biosciences of California

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Key Topics Covered:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing

Market size and forecast

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

Comparison by product

Global DNA sequencing market by services

Global DNA sequencing market by instruments, reagents, and consumables

Market opportunity by product

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Regional comparison

DNA sequencing market in Americas

DNA sequencing market in EMEA

DNA sequencing market in APAC

Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

Bioinformatics tools making DNA sequencing easy

Increasing adoption in clinical workflows

Increasing incidence of chronic diseases

Growing demand for high-accuracy forensic tools

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

BGI

F. Hoffmann-La Roche

Illumina

Pacific Biosciences of California

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Other prominent vendors

PART 15: APPENDIX



