DNA Sequencing Market, 2022

The "Global DNA Sequencing Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global DNA sequencing market to grow at a CAGR of 20.93% during the period 2018-2022.
Global DNA Sequencing Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is growth of the bioinformatics tools that make DNA sequencing easy. DNA sequencing manufacturers are making measures to increase the affordability and executability of DNA sequencing. Due to this, the next generation sequencing market is witnessing the development of cost-effective and time-effective advanced products. The introduction of cost-effective and easy to handle sequencing bioinformatics DNA sequencing tools will further contribute to the market growth.
According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the all-inclusive cost structure of sequencing products. Manufacturers developed an all-inclusive cost approach, that includes the cost of components, direct costs, and indirect costs. This all-inclusive cost structure explains the cost structure to end-users and funding agencies. Also, this cost approach reduces the volume of sequencing and increase the volume of data. Detailed cost-related data decreases the cost of sequencing and that increases the amount of genome data for better research. Consequently, detailed cost structure is driving the demand for DNA sequencing in the next generation sequencing market.
Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is Difficulties in clinical interpretations and inadequate reimbursements. Challenges related to clinical samples can affect the growth of the market. A single exome sample can contain up to 20,000 variants, whereas a whole-genome sample will generally have more than three million. Hence, a patient may have to undergo several genetic tests before the disease-causing mutation is identified. This can become expensive and inconvenient for the patient.
Key vendors
- BGI
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche
- Illumina
- Pacific Biosciences of California
- Thermo Fisher Scientific
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing
- Market size and forecast
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
- Comparison by product
- Global DNA sequencing market by services
- Global DNA sequencing market by instruments, reagents, and consumables
- Market opportunity by product
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Regional comparison
- DNA sequencing market in Americas
- DNA sequencing market in EMEA
- DNA sequencing market in APAC
- Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
- Bioinformatics tools making DNA sequencing easy
- Increasing adoption in clinical workflows
- Increasing incidence of chronic diseases
- Growing demand for high-accuracy forensic tools
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Other prominent vendors
PART 15: APPENDIX
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/jccz8d/dna_sequencing?w=5
