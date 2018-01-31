

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Textron Inc. (TXT) revealed a profit for fourth quarter that declined from last year.



The company said its profit declined to $197 million, or $0.74 per share. This was down from $220 million, or $0.80 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.77 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 5.0% to $4.02 billion. This was up from $3.83 billion last year.



Textron Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $197 Mln. vs. $220 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -10.5% -EPS (Q4): $0.74 vs. $0.80 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -7.5% -Analysts Estimate: $0.77 -Revenue (Q4): $4.02 Bln vs. $3.83 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 5.0%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.95 to $3.15 Full year revenue guidance: $14.6 Bln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX