

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ingersoll-Rand PLC (IR) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that rose compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line climbed to $259.1 million, or $1.02 per share. This was up from $220.6 million, or $0.84 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.03 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 6.0% to $3.56 billion. This was up from $3.36 billion last year.



Ingersoll-Rand PLC earnings at a glance:



