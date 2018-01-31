

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - D R Horton Inc. (DHI) announced a profit for first quarter that lost ground compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line came in at $189.3 million, or $0.49 per share. This was lower than $206.9 million, or $0.55 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.49 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 14.8% to $3.33 billion. This was up from $2.90 billion last year.



D R Horton Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $189.3 Mln. vs. $206.9 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -8.5% -EPS (Q1): $0.49 vs. $0.55 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -10.9% -Analysts Estimate: $0.49 -Revenue (Q1): $3.33 Bln vs. $2.90 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 14.8%



-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $15.5 - $16.3 Bln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX